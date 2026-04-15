Word of the day, April 15: ‘Ephemeral’

<p>Ephemeral/adjective</p><ol><li><p>lasting for a very short time.</p></li><li><p>fleeting, short lived</p></li></ol><p>Ephemeral refers to something that lasts for a very short time, that is fleeting, transient, or short-lived.</p><p>In simple terms, if it appears briefly and disappears quickly, it’s ephemeral.</p><p><strong>Origins</strong></p><p>The word ephemeral comes from the Greek word ‘ephemeros,’ meaning “lasting only a day” (epi = upon, hemera = day).</p><p>It entered English in the late 16th century, initially used in scientific and medical contexts. Early writers used it to describe short-lived fevers or organisms believed to exist for just a day like the mayfly, often called an “ephemeral insect.”</p><p>By the 18th and 19th centuries, the word expanded beyond science into literature and philosophy, where it began to symbolise the temporary nature of beauty, life, and human experiences.</p><p><strong>How is it used today</strong></p><p>Over time, ephemeral became a favourite in poetry and reflective writing. Authors used it to describe the fleeting nature of youth, temporary emotions or moments and more.</p><p>For example: </p><ul><li><p>The beauty of cherry blossoms is ephemeral, lasting only a few weeks each year.</p></li><li><p>She enjoyed the ephemeral beauty of the sunset.</p></li></ul><p>The word reminds us that many of the most beautiful or meaningful things in life don’t last forever. In fact, their shortness often makes them more valuable.</p>