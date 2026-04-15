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Word of the day, April 15: ‘Ephemeral’

The word ephemeral comes from the Greek word ‘ephemeros,’ meaning “lasting only a day.”
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 04:20 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 04:20 IST
Educationwordsnew vocabword of the day

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