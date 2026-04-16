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Word of the day, April 16: ‘Untrammeled’

The word untrammeled comes from the verb “trammel”, which has roots in Middle English and possibly even earlier in Old French.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 04:43 IST
Educationwordsnew vocabword of the day

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