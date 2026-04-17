Word of the day, April 17: ‘Impetus’

<p>Impetus/noun</p><ol><li><p>a driving force</p></li><li><p>stimulation or encouragement resulting in increased activity</p></li></ol><p>Sometimes, things don’t just happen on their own, they need a push. That push, whether it’s a reason, an event, or a moment, is called impetus.</p><p>Impetus refers to a force or reason that makes something happen or speeds it up, it could be a deadline, a conversation or even a setback.</p><p><strong>Where it comes from</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin word ‘impetus’, meaning “attack, force, or momentum,” derived from impetere, meaning “to rush at.”</p><p>In early scientific thought, impetus was used to explain why objects keep moving after being set in motion, long before modern physics defined momentum. Over time, the meaning shifted from a physical force to a more abstract one, the driving force behind actions, decisions, or change.</p><p><strong>How it’s used today</strong></p><p>In modern English, impetus usually refers to something that triggers or accelerates action.</p><p>Here are a few examples:</p><ul><li><p>The new policy provided the impetus for educational reforms.</p></li><li><p>Her decision to move cities became the impetus for a fresh start.</p></li><li><p>The crisis acted as an impetus for long-overdue changes.</p></li></ul><p>Impetus is widely used in journalism and policy writing, especially when explaining causes behind developments.</p><p>Unlike momentum, which suggests ongoing movement, impetus is often the initial push. The word still carries a sense of energy and urgency from its original meaning.</p>