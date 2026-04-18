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Word of the day, April 18: ‘Subterfuge’

The word comes from the Latin subterfugium, meaning “a hiding place” or “escape.”
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:30 IST
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