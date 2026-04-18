Word of the day, April 18: ‘Subterfuge’

<p>Subterfuge/noun</p><ol><li><p>deceit used in order to achieve one's goal.</p></li></ol><p>Subterfuge refers to deception used to achieve a goal, especially when someone is trying to hide their true intentions.</p><p>As per the Cambridge Dictionary, Subterfuge means ‘a trick or a dishonest way of achieving something.’ In simple terms, it’s a clever trick or strategy to mislead someone.</p><p><strong>Origin and history</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin word 'subterfugium,' meaning “a hiding place” or “escape,” derived from subter (secretly, from below) and fugere (to flee).</p><p>It entered English in the 16th century, initially used to describe evasion or escape from difficulty, before evolving into its current meaning, escaping the truth through deception.</p><p><strong>How it’s used today</strong></p><p>Subterfuge is used in contexts such as politics and diplomacy, espionage and crime, and even in everyday situations involving small lies or excuses to avoid something.</p><p>It often carries a tone of deliberate, strategic deception, not just casual lying.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>The deal was pushed through using subterfuge and backroom negotiations.</p></li><li><p>He used a clever subterfuge to avoid answering the question.</p></li></ul><p>Unlike “lie” or “deceit,” subterfuge suggests a planned and often sophisticated form of deception.</p><p>The word often implies intelligence and strategy, not just dishonesty. However, it must be noted that subterfuge isn’t always purely negative. Depending on context, it can suggest cleverness and tact or manipulation and lack of transparency.</p><p>That dual tone is what makes it especially useful in writing.</p>