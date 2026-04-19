Word of the day, April 19: ‘Languid’

<p>Languid/adjective</p><ol><li><p>lacking energy, slack or slow</p></li><li><p>Relaxed or unhurried state</p></li></ol><p>Languid is used to describe something that shows very little energy, strength, or activity. It can refer to a person, movement, mood, or even a situation that is slow, weak, or lacking enthusiasm.</p><p>It is often used in a slightly literary or formal context, especially to describe slow movement or a relaxed, low-energy state.</p><p><strong>Origin and history</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin word ‘languidus,’ meaning “faint” or “weak,” derived from the verb languere, which means “to be tired, weak, or sluggish.”</p><p>The word entered English in the late 16th century, initially used to describe physical weakness or fatigue. Later, it expanded to include lack of energy, slow movement, or low enthusiasm.</p><p><strong>Usage and context</strong></p><p>The word is commonly used in three types of contexts:</p><ul><li><p>People: Someone who appears tired, uninterested, or slow</p></li><li><p>Movement or behaviour: Actions that are slow and lacking energy</p></li><li><p>Atmosphere or time: Situations that feel slow, calm, or low-energy</p></li></ul><p>Unlike simple words like lazy or slow, languid can carry two shades of meaning. It may be used in a neutral or negative sense to describe a lack of energy, fatigue, or disinterest, but in a more positive context, it can also suggest a relaxed, slow, and unhurried state.</p><p>The word is fundamentally about “lack,” lack of energy, speed, or force, but not always in a harsh or critical way.</p><p>For example:</p><ol><li><p>His languid response suggested a lack of interest in the discussion.</p></li><li><p>They spent a languid afternoon by the sea.</p></li></ol>