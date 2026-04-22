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Word of the day, April 22: ‘Mellifluous’

Mellifluous is used to describe something that sounds soft, fluid, and harmonious.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 04:13 IST
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