<p>Mellifluous / adjective</p><ol><li><p>Sweet, smooth, and musical</p></li><li><p>Pleasant and flowing in sound</p></li></ol><p>Mellifluous is used to describe something that sounds soft, fluid, and harmonious. It is most commonly used for voices, music, or speech that feels easy on the ears and almost lyrical in quality.</p><p>It often appears in slightly literary or descriptive contexts, especially when talking about sound that has a soothing or almost hypnotic effect.</p><p><strong>Origin and history</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin word ‘mel’ meaning “honey” and fluere, meaning “to flow.”</p><p>It entered English in the 18th century and was used to describe sounds that are as smooth and pleasing as honey flowing.</p><p><strong>Usage and context</strong></p><p>The word is commonly used across a few related contexts. It can describe voices, where someone speaks or sings in a smooth, pleasant tone that is easy to listen to. It is also used for music, referring to sounds or compositions that feel soft, harmonious, and fluid. </p><p>Unlike simple words like “pleasant” or “soft,” mellifluous carries a more sensory, almost poetic quality. It suggests not just that something sounds good, but that it flows effortlessly and gently.</p><p>The word is fundamentally about quality of sound, not volume, something can be quiet or loud and still be mellifluous, as long as it feels smooth and pleasing.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>Her mellifluous voice made even a simple melody captivating.</p></li><li><p>The speaker’s mellifluous tone held the audience’s attention.</p></li></ul>