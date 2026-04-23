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Word of the day, April 23: ‘Resilient’

The word often appears in academic, psychological, and social contexts, especially when discussing mental strength, adaptability, and recovery.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 03:55 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 03:55 IST
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