Word of the day, April 23: ‘Resilient’

<p>Resilient / adjective</p><ol><li><p>Able to bounce back from challenges</p></li><li><p>Strong and adaptable under pressure</p></li></ol><p>Some people seem to bounce back from tough situations faster than others. The word ‘resilient’ is often used to describe this quality. It reflects the ability to withstand difficulty and regain strength.</p><p>Resilient is used to describe a person, system, or community that recovers from stress, failure, or hardship and continues to move forward.</p><p>It often appears in academic, psychological, and social contexts, especially when discussing mental strength, adaptability, and recovery.</p><p><strong>Origin and history</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin word ‘resilire,’ meaning “to rebound” or “to spring back.”</p><p>It entered English in the 17th century, with its first use dating back in 1674. It was initially used in a physical sense, referring to something that is able to recoil or spring back into shape after bending, stretching, or being compressed. Later, its meaning expanded to describe emotional and mental strength.</p><p><strong>Usage and context</strong></p><p>The word is used in different contexts. For example, it can describe people who recover from setbacks, students who keep going despite academic pressure, or communities that rebuild after crises. It is also used for systems that continue to function under stress.</p><p>Unlike words like “strong,” <em>resilient</em> focuses on recovery. It is not just about enduring difficulty, but about being able to adapt and move forward after it.</p><p>At its core, the word is about facing challenges, handling them, and continuing ahead.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>She remained resilient despite repeated setbacks.</p></li><li><p>Students showed resilient attitudes during uncertain exam schedules.</p></li></ul>