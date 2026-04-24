Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Word of the day, April 24: ‘Immure’

The word refers to a person or thing being enclosed in a space, often cut off from the outside world.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 04:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 04:49 IST
Educationwordsnew vocabword of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us