Word of the day, April 24: ‘Immure’

<p>Immure / verb</p><ol><li><p>To enclose or confine within walls</p></li><li><p>To isolate or shut away</p></li></ol><p>Immure is often used to describe being confined or shut away, especially within walls.</p><p>The word refers to a person or thing being enclosed in a space, often cut off from the outside world. While it originally referred to physical confinement, it can also be used metaphorically to describe emotional or social isolation.</p><p>It is typically used in literary or formal contexts, often to create a sense of restriction or separation.</p><p><strong>Origin and history</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin word ‘immurare,’ meaning “to wall in,” derived from in- (into) and murus (wall).It entered English in the late 16th century and was used to describe the act of enclosing someone within walls.</p><p><strong>Usage and context</strong></p><p>The word is commonly used across a few related contexts. It can describe physical confinement, such as being shut within a room or structure, as well as metaphorical situations where someone feels isolated or cut off from others.</p><p>Unlike words and expressions like “trap” or “lock up,” immure carries a more formal and literary tone. The word is fundamentally about confinement and isolation, whether physical or emotional.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>He felt immured in his room during the long days of illness.</p></li><li><p>She immured herself from the outside world after the incident.</p></li></ul>