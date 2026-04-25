Word of the day, April 25: ‘Arboreal’

<p>Arboreal / adjective</p><ol><li><p>Living in or among trees</p></li><li><p>Related to trees or tree-dwelling</p></li></ol><p>Arboreal is used to describe animals, environments, or behaviours that are closely associated with trees. It commonly refers to species that spend most of their time living, feeding, or moving through trees rather than on the ground.</p><p>The word is often used to describe life that exists or happens in trees. It is often used in scientific or descriptive contexts, especially when talking about wildlife, habitats, or ecosystems.</p><p><strong>Origin and history</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin arbor, meaning “tree.”</p><p>It entered English in the 17th century and has been used primarily in biological and ecological contexts.</p><p>The word is commonly used across a few related contexts. It can describe animals, such as monkeys or sloths, that live in trees. It is also used to refer to habitats, like forests with dense canopies, where life exists largely above the ground.</p><p>The word arboreal highlights not just the presence of trees, but a way of living that depends on them. The word is fundamentally about life adapted to trees, whether it is movement, shelter, or survival.</p><p>For example:</p><ol><li><p>Many arboreal animals rarely come down to the ground.</p></li><li><p>The arboreal habitat supports a wide range of species.</p></li></ol>