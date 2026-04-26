<p>Nascent / adjective</p><ol><li><p>Just coming into existence</p></li><li><p>Beginning to develop or emerge</p></li></ol><p>Nascent is used to describe something in its earliest stage like an idea, movement, industry, or process that is still forming and has not yet fully developed.</p><p>The word is often used to describe something that is just beginning to develop. It is commonly used in formal or descriptive contexts, especially when talking about growth, change, or new beginnings.</p><p><strong>Origin and history</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Latin word ‘nasci,’ meaning “to be born.”</p><p>It entered English in the early 17th century and has since been used to describe things that are emerging or in the process of coming into being.</p><p><strong>Usage and context</strong></p><p>The word is commonly used across a few related contexts. It can describe ideas that are just taking shape, industries that are in their early stages, or trends that are beginning to emerge.</p><p>Unlike words like “new” or “early,” nascent carries a more specific sense of development. It suggests that something is not just new, but actively forming and evolving.</p><p>The word is fundamentally about beginnings and growth, the stage where something has started but is not yet fully realised.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>The startup is still in its nascent stage.</p></li><li><p>There is growing interest in the nascent field of climate technology.</p></li></ul>