Word of the day, April 27: 'Genteel'

<p>Genteel / adjective</p><ol><li><p>Polite and well-mannered</p></li><li><p>Refined in a way that reflects social convention</p></li></ol><p>The word ‘genteel' is used to describe someone or something that appears cultured, elegant, and careful about manners, often in a traditional or somewhat old-fashioned sense. It can refer to behaviour, lifestyle, or surroundings that reflect a certain social refinement.</p><p>The word is often used to describe behaviour that is polite, refined, and socially proper. It is typically used in formal or literary contexts, and sometimes carries a slightly critical tone, suggesting excessive politeness or an attempt to appear refined.</p><p><strong>Origin and history</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Old French gentil, meaning “noble” or “well-born.”</p><p>It entered English in the 17th century and was originally used to describe people of high social status.</p><p><strong>Usage and context</strong></p><p>The word is commonly used across a few contexts. It can describe people who are courteous and proper in their behaviour, as well as environments or settings that feel calm, orderly, and socially polished.</p><p>Unlike words like “polite” or “elegant,” genteel often carries a social layer. It can suggest refinement shaped by class or convention, and in some cases, a kind of restrained or overly careful behaviour.</p><p>The word is fundamentally about refinement shaped by social norms, sometimes natural, sometimes performed.</p><p>For example:</p><ul><li><p>She maintained a genteel manner even during difficult conversations.</p></li><li><p>The neighbourhood retained a quiet, genteel charm.</p></li></ul>.Word of the day, April 26: ‘Nascent’