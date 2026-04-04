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Word of the day, April 4: ‘Equanimity’

Equanimity means the ability to keep one’s calmness and composure, especially in a difficult situation.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 02:30 IST
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