Word of the day, April 4: ‘Equanimity’

<p>Equanimity/ɛkwəˈnɪmɪti/Noun</p><ol><li><p>calmness and composure, especially in a difficult situation.</p></li></ol><p>All of us come across stressful situations, deadlines, drastic changes and difficult conversations, but only a few of us have the quality to maintain calmness and composure during events like this. </p><p>Some people don’t let a stressful moment dictate their state of mind. This rare but important quality is called equanimity.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Equanimity is the capacity to remain calm and balanced, even in the face of stress, pressure, or uncertainty. It’s not about indifference, but about not being thrown off course by every high or low.</p><p>In fact, Buddhists believes equanimity to be a liberating quality that helps people keep their hearts calm, balanced, and steady amid constant change.</p>.Word of the day, April 3: ‘Sonder’.<p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>Derived from the Latin word ‘aequanimitas’, the word literally translates to “evenness of mind”. Over time, it has come to represent emotional stability, a kind of inner steadiness that doesn’t fluctuate wildly with circumstances.</p><p><strong>How can you use it?</strong></p><ul><li><p>Amid the chaos of the newsroom, she worked with quiet equanimity.</p></li><li><p>He maintained his equanimity even under stressful deadlines.</p></li></ul><p>Unlike confidence or resilience, equanimity is quieter. It shows up in small, everyday situations, in staying calm, thinking clearly, and not letting things overwhelm you.</p><p>At its simplest, equanimity is about keeping your balance, no matter what the day throws at you.</p>