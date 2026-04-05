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Word of the day, April 5: ‘Pareidolia’

Pareidolia is when your brain spots familiar patterns, especially faces, in random objects or shapes.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 02:30 IST
EducationPsychologywordsnew vocabword of the day

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