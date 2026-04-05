Word of the day, April 5: ‘Pareidolia’

<p>Pareidolia/pæraɪˈdəʊlɪə/Noun</p><ol><li><p>The imagined perception of a pattern or meaning where it does not actually exist, as in considering the moon to have human features.</p></li></ol><p>Have you ever looked at the clouds and saw the shape of a horse? Or noticed how the front of a car sometimes looks like it’s smiling?</p><p>Well, you’re not alone. It’s a common phenomenon called ‘pareidolia’.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Pareidolia is when your brain spots familiar patterns like faces, animals or objects, in random objects or shapes.</p><p>Interestingly, pareidolia wasn’t always seen this way. Earlier, it was sometimes linked to mental illness. But today, it’s understood as a completely normal function of the human brain.</p><p>In fact, there’s a reason we do this. Our brains are wired to recognise patterns quickly, especially faces. Evolutionary psychologists believe that spotting patterns in random stimuli helped humans survive, allowing them to quickly recognise faces and potential threats.</p><p>The term itself comes from Greek, ‘para’ (beyond) and ‘eidolon’ (image), and began to be used in psychology in the early 20th century to describe this tendency.</p><p><strong>How can you use it?</strong></p><ul><li><p>Seeing shapes in clouds is a classic example of pareidolia.</p></li><li><p>That face on your wall? Just pareidolia at work.</p></li></ul><p>Once you know the word, it’s hard to unsee it. From plug points that look surprised to buildings that seem to have expressions, your brain is constantly trying to make sense of what it sees.</p><p>It is one of those things that makes the human brain so fascinating.</p>