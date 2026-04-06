Word of the day, April 6: 'Didactic'

<p>Didactic/dī-ˈdak-tik/Adjective</p><ol><li><p>designed or intended to teach</p></li><li><p>intended to teach, especially in a way that is too determined or eager, and often fixed and unwilling to change</p></li></ol><p>At its core, the word ‘didactic’ refers to something that is meant to teach or instruct. It is often used to describe writing, speech, or content that aims to convey a clear lesson or idea.</p><p>However, in everyday use, the word has taken on a more negative connotation. It is now often used to describe something that feels overly moralising or too focused on delivering a lesson.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Didactic is used for anything that aims to educate, whether it is a book, a film, or even a conversation. The focus is usually on delivering a message or guiding someone towards a particular understanding.</p><p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word comes from the Greek ‘didaktikos’, meaning “related to teaching.” In its original sense, it was neutral and closely tied to the idea of instruction.</p><p>Over time, didactic has taken on a slightly negative tone. It is now often used to describe something that feels overly instructive or moralising, where the lesson is too obvious or forcefully delivered.</p><p>Sometimes, an advice can come across less like an explanation and more like a lecture. In such cases, the tone is often described as didactic in its modern sense.</p>.Word of the day, April 5: ‘Pareidolia’.<p><strong>How can you use it?</strong></p><ul><li><p>The film was criticised for being too didactic.</p></li><li><p>His explanation came across as didactic rather than helpful.</p></li></ul><p>There is a fine line between explaining something clearly and sounding overly instructive and preachy. Didactic is a useful word for identifying that shift, when communication moves from being informative to feeling overly imposed.</p>