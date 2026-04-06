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Word of the day, April 6: 'Didactic'

Didactic is often used to describe writing, speech, or content that aims to convey a clear lesson or idea.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 04:56 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 04:56 IST
Educationliteraturewordsnew vocabword of the day

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