Word of the day, April 7: ‘Nebulous’

<p>Nebulous/adjective</p><ol><li><p>Indistinct, vague</p></li><li><p>of, relating to, or resembling a nebula</p></li></ol><p>Nebulous refers to something that is vague, unclear, or not well defined. It is often used when an idea, plan, or explanation lacks clarity and is difficult to pin down.</p><p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word may sound scientific, and in a way, it is. Nebulous is related to nebula, which refers to clouds of gas and dust in space. Both words come from the Latin word ‘nebula’, meaning “mist” or “cloud.”</p><p>As Merriam-Webster explains, the word was once used in a more literal sense to describe something “cloudy” or “foggy.” Over time, its meaning expanded. By the late 17th century, it was also used in a figurative way to describe things that are indistinct or vague.</p><p>Today, nebulous is commonly used in journalism, research, and everyday conversation.</p><p>For example, it is often used to describe plans or announcements that lack clear details or direction. In research, it can refer to concepts that are still not clearly defined or understood.</p><p><strong>How can you use it?</strong></p><ul><li><p>The proposal remains nebulous and lacks clear direction.</p></li><li><p>His response was too nebulous to be useful.</p></li></ul><p>Not everything unclear is complex. Sometimes, it is simply not well explained. Nebulous is a useful word for identifying that lack of clarity.</p>