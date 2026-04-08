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Word of the day, April 8: What ‘laconic’ means and how to use it right

Laconic refers to a style of speaking or writing that uses very few words.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:51 IST
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