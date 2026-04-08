<p>Laconic/Adjective</p><ol><li><p>(of a person, speech, or style of writing) using very few words.</p></li></ol><p>You’ve probably heard the phrase “a person of few words” and even come across people who fit it perfectly. They don’t say much, but when they do, it is brief, direct, and to the point.</p><p>That way of speaking is described as laconic.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Laconic refers to a style of speaking or writing that uses very few words. The message is clear, but there is little or no elaboration. It is not about being vague, but about being concise.</p><p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word comes from Laconia, a region in ancient Greece whose capital was Sparta. The Spartans were known for their sharp and disciplined way of speaking, often giving short, pointed responses instead of long explanations. Over time, this trait became closely associated with them, and laconic came to describe anyone who communicates in a similarly brief and direct manner.</p><p>The word itself comes from the Greek word ‘lakōnikos’, meaning “Spartan,” which later became the Latin 'laconicus' before entering mainstream English.</p><p><strong>How can you use it?</strong></p><ul><li><p>His reply was short and laconic.</p></li><li><p> “I might,” was her laconic response before moving on.</p></li></ul><p>Being laconic is not the same as being rude or uninterested. It simply means saying what is necessary, without adding more than needed.</p>