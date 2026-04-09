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Word of the day, April 9: ‘Behoove’

The word comes from Old English ‘behōfian’, which meant “to be of use” or “to be necessary.”
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 04:49 IST
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