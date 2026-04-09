Word of the day, April 9: ‘Behoove’

<p>There aren’t always clear right or wrong choices, but sometimes, there is a sensible thing to do in a given situation.</p><p>That is where the word behoove comes in.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Behoove means it is right, necessary, or beneficial for someone to do something. It is often used to suggest responsibility or good judgment, rather than obligation. The action is not forced, but it is strongly advised because it makes sense in that context.</p><p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word comes from Old English ‘behōfian’, which meant “to be of use” or “to be necessary.” Over time, it evolved into behoove, retaining the idea of something being worthwhile or expected.</p><p>While it is not used very frequently in everyday conversation today, it still appears in formal writing, discussions, and advice. In fact, the first known use of behoove dates back to before the 12th century, according to Merriam-Webster.</p><p><strong>How can you use it?</strong></p><ul><li><p>It would behoove you to review the instructions carefully before applying.</p></li><li><p>It behooves institutions to ensure transparency in their processes.</p></li><li><p>It would behoove students to stay updated with official announcements.</p></li></ul><p>What makes behoove interesting is its tone. It sits somewhere between suggestion and expectation. It does not sound forceful, but it still carries weight.</p><p>It is a useful word for situations where something is not mandatory, but clearly the sensible and responsible thing to do.</p>