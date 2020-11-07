7.7% turnout till 9 am in third phase of Bihar polls

Voting is being held simultaneously in the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, where a bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 07 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 10:58 ist
A voter undergoes thermal screening before casting vote during the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at a polling station at Mahua in Vaishali, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

An estimated 7.70 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 9 am in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where the third and final phase of elections were underway on Saturday.

The poll opened at 7 am in these seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

According to the Election Commission, the polling percentage at 9 am was 7.69.

The maximum 10.67 per cent turnout till 9 am was recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum (5.36 per cent) in the Katihar district.

The turnout in the first phase till 9 am was 6.74 per cent, while in the second phase it was 8.05 per cent.

Voting is being held simultaneously in the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, where a bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto.

It has recorded a turnout of 7.89 per cent till 9 am.

The first phase of voting for the 243-strong assembly took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3.

The votes will be counted on November 10. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
JD(U)
BJP
Congress

