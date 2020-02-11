AAP expresses Delhi Election Result joy with Shahrukh Khan meme

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted a Shahrukh Khan gif to express their joy with the results of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The meme shows the last scene from the Shahrukh Khan movie Chak De India in which the actor cries with joy after winning the final hockey match.

For More Live Updates On Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Follow Deccan Herald

The Delhi Election results are being declared - so far, the AAP has won 18 seats and is leading in 45 other constituencies. The BJP has won one seat and is leading in six other constituencies.