AAP expresses Delhi Election Result joy with Shahrukh Khan meme

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:02pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:21pm ist

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted a Shahrukh Khan gif to express their joy with the results of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The meme shows the last scene from the Shahrukh Khan movie Chak De India in which the actor cries with joy after winning the final hockey match. 

    The Delhi Election results are being declared - so far, the AAP has won 18 seats and is leading in 45 other constituencies. The BJP has won one seat and is leading in six other constituencies.

