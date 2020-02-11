AAP’s victory against BJP’s communal agenda would be significant: Adhir Chowdhury

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its communal agenda is significant. He said, “Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power for the third time. Congress' defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its communal agenda is significant.”
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe