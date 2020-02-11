AAP’s victory against BJP’s communal agenda would be significant: Adhir Chowdhury

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its communal agenda is significant. He said, “Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power for the third time. Congress' defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its communal agenda is significant.”

