AAP won Delhi Assembly Elections due to freebies, says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The BJP is headed for a crushing defeat at the hands of the ruling AAP in the Delhi polls with trends showing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party well on its way to win more than 60 seats in the 70-member Legislative Assembly.

Talking to reporters here about the Delhi poll outcome, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."

Queried on whether the BJP's defeat also stemmed from the party not projecting a CM candidate, he said it was a matter of discussion, though he added "We have formed governments even in the states where we had not declared a CM face during the poll campaign."

"We have formed governments in Haryana and Tripura," he pointed out.

The BJP's general secretary in-charge of West Bengal claimed his party would win elections in the Mamata Banerjee- ruled state (slated in 2021) as well without projecting anyone as CM candidate.

He said the BJP would brainstorm on the poll defeat in the national capital though he claimed the party's performance this time was "very good" when compared to 2015. The BJP had bagged three Assembly seats five years ago.

Speaking on the recent controversy in Madhya Pradesh over the religious status of tribals in connection with the Census exercise, Vijayvargiya alleged the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was trying to divide the Hindu community.

"There is a huge political conspiracy behind the propaganda in the state that tribals are not Hindus. Somewhere, the instruction of Congress president Sonia Gandhi is working behind it," the former Madhya Pradesh minister alleged.

The Congress in the state has accused the RSS of trying to get tribals counted as Hindus in the Census.