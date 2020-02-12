'AAParajit': Here's how Amul celebrated AAP's victory

The Amul brand, which is synonymous with wordplay and the omnipresent cartoons extolling the virtues of Amul butter, has celebrated the Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. They shared a cartoon of Arvind Kejriwal riding a broom and showing a victory sign with the title 'AAParajit'.

#Amul Topical: Arvind Kejriwal’s party makes it three in a row in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/Ff1QnnLP8B — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 12, 2020

In the recently concluded Delhi Election 2020, the AAP won 62 seats while the BJP won 8 seats.