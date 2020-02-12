'AAParajit': Here's how Amul celebrated AAP's victory

'AAParajit': Here's how Amul celebrated AAP's victory

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 12 2020, 20:27pm ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2020, 20:57pm ist
PTI Photo

The Amul brand, which is synonymous with wordplay and the omnipresent cartoons extolling the virtues of Amul butter, has celebrated the Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. They shared a cartoon of Arvind Kejriwal riding a broom and showing a victory sign with the title 'AAParajit'.

In the recently concluded Delhi Election 2020, the AAP won 62 seats while the BJP won 8 seats.


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Delhi
Amul
BJP
AAP
Comments (+)
 