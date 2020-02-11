AAP's Amanatullah Khan set to retain Okhla, leads by a margin of over 28k votes

Incumbent AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is headed for a victory from the Okhla constituency, which has been the epicentre of protests against the new citizenship law.

According to the latest election trends, Khan is leading against his BJP rival Braham Singh by a margin of 28,501 votes.

In the initial trends, Singh was leading by 194 votes, but Khan later look a huge lead and is all set to retain the seat.



Also Read: Follow the latest updates on Delhi Assembly Election 2020 results live here

Also Read: Follow Delhi Assembly election's constituency-wise results here

Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) where women with young children have been on a sit-in protest for nearly two months.

Less than two kilometres away from Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia students with the support of Jamia Nagar locals, have been holding protest on the road outside the varsity against the CAA.

The varsity's students have turned the road into a protest site after police action on the campus on December 15.

In the lead up to the polls, three firing incidents, including two from outside the university, were reported, with police making arrests in two of the cases.

Shaheen Bagh also remained at the centrestage during the campaign for the high-stake polls.

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi poll body had put all five polling stations in the area under the "critical" category.

Seelampur, which had witnessed incidents of violence during a anti-CAA protest, saw Aam Aadmi Party candidate Abdul Rehman leading his BJP rival Kaushal Kumar Mishra by over 21,000 votes.