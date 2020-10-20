Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Amit Shah says 'social equations in our favour'

Following his recovery from Covid-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to focus on the Bihar Assembly elections. In an interview with Zee News, Shah extolled the work done by the BJP and the JD(U) in the state, and expressed hope at the NDA's prospects in the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state.

Shah said that unlike the situation in the 2015 Assembly polls, social equations in the state are in their favour for the 2020 Assembly polls, and that PM Narendra Modi will address many big rallies in the state.

Listing out the work done by the Centre and the JD(U) in Bihar during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shah said that the Bihar government 'did a very good job' under Nitish Kumar, while the Centre itself helped about 60 crore people under the leadership of PM Modi. "There was some communication gap, but the government did not spare any effort to help those hit by the lockdown," Shah said.

Shah also reiterated that the BJP is not working with Chirag Paswan's LJP and that the party is no longer part of NDA in Bihar. He said that the BJP-JD(U)-HVM alliance is fighting the Bihar polls together. He also said that the LJP was offered enough seats as part of discussions with the NDA, but the party chose to break their alliance.

Bihar goes into polls in three phases from October 28. The results will be announced on November 10.