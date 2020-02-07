Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari pay obeisance at temple, day before elections

A day before Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday paid obeisance at famous temples in the national capital.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place.

After his visit to the temple, the chief minister said he prayed for the progress of the people of Delhi.

"Sought blessings of Hanuman ji at famous Hanuman temple at CP. Bhagwan ji said-'You are doing good work. Continue serving people like this. Leave the outcome to me, all will be fine," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tiwari also visited the famous Chhatarpur and Kalkaji temples and offered prayers.

"I prayed for the happiness of the people of Delhi and also sought blessings of the goddesses to enable people to cast their vote judiciously," Tiwari said.

Voting for the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi will at over 13,000 polling booths across the city will take place from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday, a poll official from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi said.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.