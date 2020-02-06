Atishi, the face behind AAP's education reformation

Atishi is contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Kalkaji Nagar constituency for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



She has been the face behind the changing education system in the government schools of Delhi and a part of AAP's political affairs committee. She was the advisor to Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, mainly on education. The Delhi Government later cancelled her appointment, following an advisory from the Union Home Ministry.



Born to Delhi University professors Tripta Wahi and Vijay Kumar Singh, Atishi completed her schooling in Delhi. Later, she graduated from Saint Stephen's college and went to Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar in Educational Research.



She has been a part of many NGOs. She later joined the AAP.

She has been with the AAP since its inception. She played a key role in drafting the party's manifesto and aided in policymaking. She has been a part of the Jal Satyagraha in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, led by Alok Agarwal of AAP.



While working as an advisor to Sisodia, she tried to bring educational reforms in state government-managed schools. Initiatives such as the happiness curriculum for students from nursery to Class 8 were undertaken.

Atishi contested in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from East Delhi but lost against the BJP's Gautam Gambhir.



Atishi was earlier known as Atishi Marlena but she has since dropped her last name. Atishi decided to drop Marlena, apparently to counter alleged rumours that claimed that she was a Christian or a foreigner.