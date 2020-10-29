Bihar Assembly Election 2020 highlights: BJP's dream of expanding footprints in eastern India will be ended, says Sachin Pilot

In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election with 55.69% of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise on Wednesday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressed rallies in 4 constituencies. It's a twin challenge for the JD(U) president -- retaining power in Bihar and keeping his party's top position within the ruling alliance -- but a sense of uneasiness seems to be creeping in, including in his home district Nalanda. Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP star campaigner Yogi Adityanath said in his rally at Siwan, "Who had created the jungle raj situation? These casteist and nepotistic forces have to be defeated." In this Bihar Assembly election, among the major political parties, JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments. Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U).