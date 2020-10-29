Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: BJP's dream of expanding footprints in eastern India will be ended, says Sachin Pilot

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressed rallies in 4 constituencies. It's a twin challenge for the JD(U) president -- retaining power in Bihar and keeping his party's top position within the ruling alliance -- but a sense of uneasiness seems to be creeping in, including in his home district Nalanda. Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP star campaigner Yogi Adityanath said in his rally at Siwan, "Who had created the jungle raj situation? These casteist and nepotistic forces have to be defeated." In this Bihar Assembly election, among the major political parties, JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments. Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Chirag Paswan, is in the fray in 41 seats, which include all the 35 contested by the JD(U). Stay tuned for more updates.
BJP's dream of expanding footprints in eastern India will be ended in Bihar, says Pilot
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP's dream of forming governments in Eastern Indian states will be ended in the assembly election in Bihar as the Grand Alliance, of which his party is a constituent, will post a "historic victory" in the state.
He also said that the Grand Alliance is now setting agenda for Bihar's development as its promise of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs at the first cabinet meeting after coming to power was followed up by the BJP which said it will offer to people 19 lakh employments.
The Grand Alliance consists of the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties.
"We (Grand Alliance) will post a historic victory in Bihar assembly elections and it is going to have its impact on the country's polity. The BJP has plans to expand its footprint to the eastern part of the country especially in West Bengal, Assam. But we will stop them firmly in Bihar itself," Pilot told reporters here.
West Bengal is now ruled by the Trinamool Congress while Assam is governed by a coalition headed by the BJP. Assembly elections in both states are likely to be held between March and May next year.
(PTI)
Terrorism wiped out from Kashmir,now it s turn of Naxalism from entire country: Yogi in Bihar
After ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it's time to wipe out Naxalism from across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here Thursday.
In the ongoing Bihar polls, he attacked the opposition Grand Alliance for allegedly trying to bring "jungle raj" in the state once again.
Addressing an election rally at Daraunda here, the BJP star campaigner mentioned the beginning of construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, enactment of a law against instant triple talaq and abrogation of provision of Article 370.
Coming back to Bihar, he said "Who had created the jungle raj situation? These casteist and nepotistic forces have to be defeated". Rivals describe the RJD's 15 years rule in Bihar from 1990 to 2005 as "jungle raj" for bad law and order situation. Siwan was firmly in control of muscleman-politician Mohd Shahabuddin during the RJD rule.
(PTI)
Nitish Kumar speaks on the party's ambitious project 'Har ghar nal se jal'. The plan was to make sure every house can access tap water under this scheme of Bihar government.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats
Initially, there were very less women in the police force, said Nitish Kumar
We gave Rs 4 lakh for those who were below the poverty level to pursue their higher education ambitions. We have trained over 10 lkh youth in computer and technological skills in these 4 years, said Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar defended his alcohol ban implementation in Bihar, saying that many households had welcomed the decision.
Nitish's twin challenge: Retaining power and top-slot within NDA; Traditional vote bank holds key
It's a twin challenge for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- retaining power in Bihar and keeping his party's top position within the ruling alliance -- but a sense of uneasiness seems to be creeping in, including in his home district Nalanda.
While trying to keep the crowd engaged till the chief minister arrives for his election rally, one after another speaker has a common urge for the party's traditional support base of Dalits and extremely backwards that they should not get "misled" by the opposition and keep their faith in Kumar.
(PTI)
WATCH Live | Nitish Kumar's virtual rally
In Pics | RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav and G.K. K.K. Singh's rally at Raghapur
Nitish Kumar to address virtual rally at 6:00 pm
JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar to address the Assembly constituency-Kuseshwar, Kutekot, Hathurua, Maharajganj, Ekma, Cheria Bararpur, Matihani, Barharia today vis vitual confrenece at 6:00 pm.
RJD minster Surendra Prasad Yadav demands enhanced security for Tejashwi from ECI
"If the Election Commission is committed to holding fair and peaceful elections, please enhance the security of our young leader, Tejashwi Yadav. Security must be enhanced at the Yadav rally," said RJD minister Surendra Prasad Yadav.
The people of Bihar want change and the Grand Alliance assures them for a better tomorrow: Rahul
"The people of Bihar want change and the Grand Alliance assures them for a better tomorrow. A film on my experiences during the Bihar election campaign has been released on my YouTube channel. I'm sharing a short promo of the same film here. Let us also be part of this journey," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet.
Nitish Kumar addresses rally in Champaran's Narkatiya
Election Commission of India (ECI) orders immediate removal of SP & DM of Munger. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New DM & SP to be posted in Munger today itself. - ANI
Unidentified persons cause arson at SDO & SP office in Munger, setting several vehicles on fire & damaging office The mob was protesting against a man's death during firing incident on Oct 26 at the time of Goddess Durga immersion & demanded action against Munger SP & SDO - ANI
Some people are promising 10 lakh jobs, but 1 crore are ready to work. Why not promise 1 crore jobs?: Nitish Kumar
We will establish veterinary centres so animals can also get treatment: Nitish Kumar
We gave women 35% reservation in police: Nitish Kumar
We brought crime under control: Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar addresses rally in Champaran's Sikta
15 years ago, some people put Bihar in identity crisis. Recall their 'jungle raj' when corruption was rampant...6 years ago, choosing PM Modi changed nature of Indian politics. Now, no poor has religion or caste. Development is for all: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Siwan - ANI
PM Modi is working hard for India and Bihar: Nitish Kumar
We targeted December 2018 to get electricity to everyone, and we met the target by October 2018: Nitish Kumar
We offered credit cards to youth who did not have money to study and provided assistance of Rs 4 lakh to them: Nitish Kumar
Society can move forward when men and women work together: Nitish Kumar
We have always said that we will not tolerate crime, corruption and communal tensions: Nitish Kumar
We are not worried about votes: Nitish Kumar
We used to rally in many places, but during Covid-19, we can't go to so many places, and we don't have enough time: Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses rally in Champaran's Valmikinagar
He is the PM of the country, he can speak anything. I do not want to comment on this, but if they had come, they should have spoken on the special package of Bihar, unemployment, hunger, people were hoping that they would speak on it but they did not say anything: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on PM's Jungle Raj statement - ANI
Bihar polls: Rahul Gandhi throws 'chai, pakoda' jibes at PM Narendra Modi at rallies; raises job issue
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, throwing at him "chai and pakoda" jibes and accusing him of "not talking about" issues confronting India such as unemployment but speaking only about other countries.
read more
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Can Modi’s wave still work for the BJP or will it settle as ripples?
The year was 2015. Bihar saw a record 56.8% voter turnout for the Assembly Elections. And the state was struck by the first wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of violating model code of conduct, shoots off complaint to EC
The BJP in Bihar on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the Election Commission, charging him with violating the model code of conduct by "asking for votes" in a tweet on a polling day.
Read more