Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: J P Nadda to address public meetings in Aurangabad and Punia

With the Bihar Assembly polls just days away, the BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of forming a “radical syndicate” along with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Popular Front of India and supporting extremism in the country, while an opinion poll predicted the return of NDA to power in the state. The first phase of polls is on October 28.
Bihar polls: LJP to promote religious tourism if voted to power, says Chirag Paswan
Holding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections.
Bihar polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi and the art of turning the tide
There isn’t a shoe that Jitan Ram Manjhi hasn’t filled in Bihar politics.
Starting his political career with the Indian National Congress in the 1980s, Manjhi movedto the undivided Janata Dal and later to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal. In the last decade, he was inducted into the JD(U) byincumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
