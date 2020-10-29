Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: Valmikinagar has chosen development of Bihar with full confidence on Nitish Kumar, says JD(U)

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015. Today, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will address rallies in 4 constituencies. Stay tuned for more updates.
RJD minster Surendra Prasad Yadav demands enhanced security for Tejashwi from ECI
"If the Election Commission is committed to holding fair and peaceful elections, please enhance the security of our young leader, Tejashwi Yadav. Security must be enhanced at the Yadav rally," said RJD minister Surendra Prasad Yadav.
The people of Bihar want change and the Grand Alliance assures them for a better tomorrow: Rahul
"The people of Bihar want change and the Grand Alliance assures them for a better tomorrow. A film on my experiences during the Bihar election campaign has been released on my YouTube channel. I'm sharing a short promo of the same film here. Let us also be part of this journey," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet.
Nitish Kumar addresses rally in Champaran's Narkatiya
Election Commission of India (ECI) orders immediate removal of SP & DM of Munger. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New DM & SP to be posted in Munger today itself. - ANI
Unidentified persons cause arson at SDO & SP office in Munger, setting several vehicles on fire & damaging office The mob was protesting against a man's death during firing incident on Oct 26 at the time of Goddess Durga immersion & demanded action against Munger SP & SDO - ANI
Some people are promising 10 lakh jobs, but 1 crore are ready to work. Why not promise 1 crore jobs?: Nitish Kumar
We will establish veterinary centres so animals can also get treatment: Nitish Kumar
We gave women 35% reservation in police: Nitish Kumar
We brought crime under control: Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar addresses rally in Champaran's Sikta
15 years ago, some people put Bihar in identity crisis. Recall their 'jungle raj' when corruption was rampant...6 years ago, choosing PM Modi changed nature of Indian politics. Now, no poor has religion or caste. Development is for all: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Siwan - ANI
PM Modi is working hard for India and Bihar: Nitish Kumar
We targeted December 2018 to get electricity to everyone, and we met the target by October 2018: Nitish Kumar
We offered credit cards to youth who did not have money to study and provided assistance of Rs 4 lakh to them: Nitish Kumar
Society can move forward when men and women work together: Nitish Kumar
We have always said that we will not tolerate crime, corruption and communal tensions: Nitish Kumar
We are not worried about votes: Nitish Kumar
We used to rally in many places, but during Covid-19, we can't go to so many places, and we don't have enough time: Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses rally in Champaran's Valmikinagar
He is the PM of the country, he can speak anything. I do not want to comment on this, but if they had come, they should have spoken on the special package of Bihar, unemployment, hunger, people were hoping that they would speak on it but they did not say anything: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on PM's Jungle Raj statement - ANI
Bihar polls: Rahul Gandhi throws 'chai, pakoda' jibes at PM Narendra Modi at rallies; raises job issue
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, throwing at him "chai and pakoda" jibes and accusing him of "not talking about" issues confronting India such as unemployment but speaking only about other countries.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Can Modi’s wave still work for the BJP or will it settle as ripples?
The year was 2015. Bihar saw a record 56.8% voter turnout for the Assembly Elections. And the state was struck by the first wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of violating model code of conduct, shoots off complaint to EC
The BJP in Bihar on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the Election Commission, charging him with violating the model code of conduct by "asking for votes" in a tweet on a polling day.
