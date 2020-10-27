Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 highlights: Current Bihar govt has deviated from its path, says Sonia Gandhi
updated: Oct 28 2020, 00:08 ist
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly poll is set to begin tomorrow. Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav and incumbent CM Nitish Kumar addressed separate rallies in the state. An opinion poll predicted the return of NDA to power in the state.
14:12
PM Modi has 6 siblings: Tejashwi hits back at Nitish's 8-9 children jibe
Hitting back at Nitish Kumar's "eight to nine children for a male child jibe" at an election rally on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav reminded the Chief Minister that the insult was also against PM Narendra Modi, who has six siblings.
They are insulting PM Modi as they've been saying that this 'Jamura' is dancing on his tunes. Send me to jail & get my film probed. My film was made in 2011, why CM didn't act against me for the past 9 years then: LJP President Chirag Paswan on JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha's remarks - ANI
11:24
By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has 6 siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women & my mother's sentiments. They don't speak on main issues including inflation, corruption, unemployment etc: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav - ANI
10:52
Bihar Assembly Election: Criminals on the ballot
Can voters punish the tainted candidates? Unfortunately, this is not so easy. In the first phase of Bihar polls, 61 out of 71 constituencies are “red alert” ones, meaning each of these has at least three or more candidates who have criminal records. So, the choice for the voter is between one alleged criminal and another.
They never met people of Bihar at their residence, let alone them offering a glass of water to anyone. There's no question of RJD forming govt as NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority & Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM: Nityanand Rai, MoS Home on Tejashwi Yadav - ANI
09:51
There's quality, talent, strength & power of constructing in Bihar's hands. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears & blisters. Words that can't be said have to be said with tears. Govts can't be formed on basis of fear & crime: Sonia Gandhi - ANI
09:46
More than Rahul, Congress needs Tejashwi to shore up its numbers
Posing a serious challenge to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, under whom he served as his deputy in 2015-17, Tejashwi now has an additional responsibility to shore up the numbers of Congress too, if he wants to come to power.
High on power & its ego, current Bihar govt has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious & youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan & it is the call of Bihar: Congress President Sonia Gandhi - ANI
