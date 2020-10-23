Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 highlights: Parties who are standing against NDA are against growth of the country, says PM Modi

  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 23:48 ist
PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are addressing poll rallies in Bihar for their alliances and candidates. The Bihar Assembly polls are just days away, and the campaigning is going into full swing. Yesterday, BJP released its manifesto for the election, promising 19 lakh jobs and free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone. The first phase of polls is on October 28.
  • 23:47

  • 18:36

    For how long will the PM keep Bihar from the Special State status category: Tejashwi Yadav

    For how long will the PM keep Bihar from the Special State status category. Bihar had hopes that he would speak about that. BJP talks about generating 19 lakh jobs depending on private enterprise. We will directly give 10 lakh govt jobs: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD

  • 16:39

    Whenever I go to Bihar, people give affection and respect. But, today, at the same time, there was a resolution in the public-the resolution of change. These resolutions are important for getting rid of misrule: Rahul Gandhi

  • 16:35

    Bihar Assembly Elections: Lalu coming out on bail on Nov 9, Nitish's farewell next day, says Tejashwi Yadav

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Friday asserted his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad will come out of jail on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have his farewell the next day.

  • 15:59

    Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years; economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed: Rahul Gandhi

  • 15:59

    PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar broke backbone of farmers, medium and small businesses: Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally

  • 15:19

    PM Modi calls for self-reliant Bihar

    It is the season of festivals. So whatever shopping you make, buy more and more local. Buy our clay craftsmen, utensils made of other craftsmen, lamps, toys. If we try together, Bihar will also be self-reliant, India will also be self-reliant: PM Modi

  • 15:08
    Bihar is entitled to employment and entrepreneurship. Who can ensure this? Those who consider giving government jobs as a means of earning bribe, or those who are working to improve Bihar's Ease of Doing Business and Skill Mapping?: PM Modi in Bhagalpur
  • 14:57

    Bihar deserves quality education. Can it be ensured by those who don't even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and AIIMS to Bihar?: PM Narendra Modi, in Bhagalpur - ANI

  • 14:56

    People of Bihar know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the CM again for faster development of the state. The parties who are today standing against NDA are against the growth of the country: PM Modi

  • 14:51

    Bihar a picture of change in Nitish Kumar’s last hurrah?

    Whatever be the verdict, Bihar is poised at the threshold of change. Nitish Kumar may yet end up becoming the Chief Minister by leading his alliance for the fourth time. But, even in his possible last hurrah, the shadow of disappointment will sit heavily on his mind.

  • 14:34

    Bihar now has electricity, days of lantern over: PM Modi takes a dig at RJD

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a stinging attack on the RJD-led opposition in poll-bound Bihar, blaming the "anarchy and bad governance of the 1990s" for most of the ills that plagued the state even now.

  • 14:20
  • 13:58
    PM didn't mention LJP. He's trying to ride 2 horses at once & wants to rule Bihar on 1 of them. He's released an election manifesto pledging 19 lakh jobs; a clear indication that BJP wants their CM in Bihar & retire Nitish Kumar. This is BJP & RSS's plan: Asaduddin Owaisi - ANI
  • 13:50

    Modi has govt has made 3 new Farm laws to attack farmers. They 1st ended Mandis & MSP in Bihar,now they're doing it in entire nation. PM is going to make lakhs jobless. Wherever PM Modi goes, he only lies: Rahul Gandhi -  ANI

  • 13:38
    Don't lie to Biharis, Modi Ji. Did you give jobs to Biharis? Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them. In public, he says I bow my head to Army, farmers, labourers & traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani & Adani: Rahul Gandhi - ANI
  • 13:18

    If I become CM, then in my 1st cabinet meet I'll sign on order giving 10 lakhs govt jobs to Bihar youth - Tejashwi Yadav

    If I become CM, then in my 1st cabinet meet I'll sign on order giving 10 lakhs govt jobs to Bihar youth. PM is most welcomed in Bihar but he should've given answers about special status to Bihar, absence of factories, unemployment & other state issues: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav - ANI

  • 13:15
    CM says Bihar is a landlocked state so factories can't be established in absence of sea. Nitish Ji, you're tired now & can't handle Bihar. Punjab, Rajasthan & Haryana are also landlocked states, yet our people go there to work as they have factories: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav - ANI
  • 13:06

    When labourers were walking thousands of kilometres to Bihar, Modi did not offer trains or buses: Rahul Gandhi

  • 13:04

    When coronavirus hit, labourers were forced to come back to Bihar. Did Modi help the labourers?: Rahul Gandhi

  • 13:02

    Narendra Modi is clearing the way for Adani and Ambani, at the cost of small farmers and workers: Rahul Gandhi

  • 12:58

    In the last few years, a lot of effort & strict actions have been taken to limit the activities of Naxals in the country. Naxal presence has now been restricted to limited areas: PM Modi

  • 12:58

    "PM Modi & CM Nitish Kumar took away the jobs of those employed & forced all mills to close," says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav - ANI

  • 12:55

    When Bihar's jawans died in Pulwama, what did the PM say? What did he do?: Rahul Gandhi

  • 12:53

    Technology has been used to empower the poor, and that is troubling some people: PM Modi

  • 12:26

    Bihar polls: PM Modi banks on 'smart voters' to defeat rumour-mongers

    Addressing his first rally in Bihar's Sasaram ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of Bihar will not be fooled by rumour-mongers and they would not allow anyone who wants to make it a 'Bimaru state' to return to power.

  • 11:54

    PM Modi's Sasaram rally ends, he will address rallies in Gaya and Bhagalpur later today

  • 11:38

    To strengthen the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is important to bring the Nitish Kumar government back in the state: PM Modi

  • 11:35

    Honest work is being done to improve Bihar's infrastructure: PM Modi

  • 11:31

    The youth of Bihar were pained due to loss of time, energy and money from many exams. Now, common entrance exams have eliminated that pain: PM Modi

  • 11:29

    People of Bihar will soon receive benefits of Swamitva card when NDA comes to power in the state: PM Modi

  • 11:24

    I have only had 3-4 years to work with Nitish, but a lot of work has been done in those years: PM Modi

  • 11:23

    Nitish had to resign when he realised that Bihar would not progress, and go back 15 years instead: PM Modi

  • 11:21

    I remember when I was Gujarat CM and Nitish was Bihar CM, Nitish would ask UPA govt to not block progress in Bihar, but they never allowed him to work for 10 years: PM Modi

  • 11:18

    They have looted Bihar for 15 years, and when you removed them from power and installed Nitish as CM, they became shocked: PM Modi

  • 11:17

    The country was waiting for removal of Article 370, and the NDA removed it. Now opposition are talking about bringing it back: PM Modi

  • 11:15

    Be it when farmers got money directly in their bank accounts, or when we bought Rafale for defence, they talked in favour of the middlemen: PM Modi

  • 11:14

    During the time of corona, the poor and women received help in the form of ration and money: PM Modi

  • 11:11

    When NDA came to power in Centre in 2014, Bihar received a double-engine boost: PM Modi

  • 11:09

    Bihar's jawans scarified their lives in the Pulwama attack, I pay my respects to them: PM Modi

  • 11:07

    Bihar's voters are smart enough to defeat every rumour monger. The people of the state have decided that they will not allow those who have made Bihar a 'Bimaru' state: PM Modi

  • 11:06

    I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for showing that NDA will come back to power in every survey: PM Modi

  • 11:03

    I want to congratulate the people of Bihar for fighting coronavirus in a united and decisive manner. Its results are visible in the world today: PM Modi

  • 11:01

    Bihar has recently lost two sons who served its people for decades: PM Modi

  • 10:58

    I appeal to you to vote for NDA candidates and make them win with a thumping majority: Nitish Kumar

  • 10:56

    Electricity has reached every house in Bihar, and now we want to bring solar energy to every village in the state: Nitish Kumar

  • 10:52
  • 10:16
  • 09:51

    PM Modi will effectively turn all big lies into truth during his speech - Pappu Yadav

    PM should speak out today on Chirag Paswan, joblessness, migrants issue & Covid-19 deaths in Bihar. He will effectively turn all big lies into truth during his speech. He should now stop his 'Jumlebaazi': Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav on PM Modi's Bihar Elections rallies - ANI

  • 09:47

    Healthcare should become an important priority in this Age of Corona - Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Healthcare should become an important priority in this Age of Corona. Our government is being formed in Bihar, and when the corona vaccine is ready, then the Bihar government will cooperate with the central government and provide vaccine free to the people suffering from corona in Bihar: Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad - ANI

  • 09:45
  • 09:18

    For Bihar battle, the die is cast(e): Muslim-Yadavs vs the 4Ms

    Till last month, it looked like a one-sided Bihar election, with the NDA all set to sweep the poll. In fact, such was the scenario tilted in favour of the ruling dispensation that other than Nitish Kumar, no other political party was in favour of holding Assembly elections amidCovid-19pandemic.

  • 08:56

    JD(U) releases its manifesto; seeks to know from rivals source of money for fulfilling its poll promises

    The ruling JD(U) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Bihar polls, promising progressive schemes under the second leg of the 'seven resolves' of good governance in the next five years if it returned to power.

  • 08:28

    'Tum mujhe vote do, main tumhe vaccine…' Opposition slams BJP's free Covid-19 vaccine pitch for Bihar polls

    Opposition leaders came down heavily on theBJP’s promisefor “free Covid-19 vaccination” promise in the party’s manifesto for Bihar elections, dubbing the announcement as “appalling” and “opportunistic”.

  • 08:09

    Of Lantern and LED: Politics back to basics in Bihar

    Before a Narendra Modi- Rahul Gandhi face off in Bihar begins on Friday with each addressing three and two rallies respectively on the same day, parties have gone back to basics--from pandemic and Palyan (migration) tolantern and LED.

  • 07:49

    NDA going to form govt in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Rajnath Singh

    Union minister Rajnath Singh Thursday exuded confidence that the NDA will form a government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying the coalition has fulfilled almost all its promises during its 15-year rule in the state.

  • 07:29

    Have allowed policy related promises even for Congress in poll manifestos in past: ECI

    Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJP's manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made by various political parties, including the Congress, in the past.

  • 07:10

    19 lakh jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine to all: BJP's promises to Bihar in election manifesto

    Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP's manifesto in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

  • 07:09

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may do another volte face, Chirag Paswan cautions BJP

    Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday cautioned the BJP that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might do yet another volte-face and re-align with Lalu Prasad's RJD which he had dumped a few years ago to return to the NDA.

  • 07:08

    Nitish Kumar: 'Opportunist' or 'Visionary'?

    Recent surveys suggest dipin Nitish’s popularity levelbut his powerfulimage, political analysts believe, still keeps him in the limelight and gives his partythe higher ground as compared to Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • 07:03

    Bihar poll temperature set to rise further with Modi, Rahul campaigning

    The political temperature in Bihar is set to go up substantially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take a direct plunge in electioneering on Friday, addressing a series of rallies for their respective alliances in the state.

