Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 live updates: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state

With the Bihar Assembly polls just days away, the campaigning is set to go into full swing. Yesterday, BJP released its manifesto for the election, promising 19 lakh jobs and free Covid-19 vaccines to everyone. Today, PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in the state for their respective alliances. The first phase of polls is on October 28. Follow DH for more updates.
NDA going to form govt in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Rajnath Singh
Union minister Rajnath Singh Thursday exuded confidence that the NDA will form a government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying the coalition has fulfilled almost all its promises during its 15-year rule in the state.
Have allowed policy related promises even for Congress in poll manifestos in past: ECI
Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJP's manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made by various political parties, including the Congress, in the past.
19 lakh jobs, free Covid-19 vaccine to all: BJP's promises to Bihar in election manifesto
Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP's manifesto in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may do another volte face, Chirag Paswan cautions BJP
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday cautioned the BJP that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might do yet another volte-face and re-align with Lalu Prasad's RJD which he had dumped a few years ago to return to the NDA.
Nitish Kumar: 'Opportunist' or 'Visionary'?
Recent surveys suggest dipin Nitish’s popularity levelbut his powerfulimage, political analysts believe, still keeps him in the limelight and gives his partythe higher ground as compared to Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Bihar poll temperature set to rise further with Modi, Rahul campaigning
The political temperature in Bihar is set to go up substantially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take a direct plunge in electioneering on Friday, addressing a series of rallies for their respective alliances in the state.
