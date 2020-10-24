Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 live updates: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto

With the Bihar Assembly polls just days away, the ECI has gone into full swing to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Yesterday, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in the state for their respective alliances. The first phase of polls is on October 28. Stay tuned for more updates.
Promise of 19 lakh jobs akin to Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar
In a dig at the BJP's election promise of 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.
BJP spotlights Article 370 as poll dates near in Bihar
With just five days left for the first phase of polls in Bihar, BJP has brought in the issue of abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the poll discourse, putting the Opposition in a quandary on how to react on this issue.
A H Vishwanath criticises BJP over Bihar manifesto, vaccine sop
Karnataka BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Friday expressed his anguish against his own party over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to all if the party is voted to power in Bihar.
Coronavirus vaccine for votes? BJP stoops low
While ‘cash for votes’ is all too familiar in the country, the BJP has introduced a new inducement -- ‘vaccine for votes’ -- in the Bihar elections in an obvious attempt to exploit the electorate’s fear over a pandemic that has cumulatively affected over 7.5 million people in the country and taken over 117,000 lives so far.
In 2015, BJP spent almost 73% more than other parties on campaigning
BJP on average spent Rs 117 crore (72.9%) more on campaigning than all the other major parties in the last Bihar assembly elections.
In 2015, BJP spent Rs 135 crore as opposed to Congress, JD(U) and Samajwadi Party (SP), and BSP who spent Rs 15 crore on an average.
Expedite search, seizure operations: EC to Bihar authorities
The Election Commission has asked the authorities in poll-boundBiharto expedite search and seizure operations for free and fair assembly polls in the state, an official said on Friday.
The directions were issued by the poll panel during a meeting with observers of 78 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase on October 28, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh during a daily press briefing here. - PTI
Bihar Assembly Election | Some people just think of family once in power: Nitish attacks RJD
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday accused opposition RJD and its allies of seeking votes by creating conflicts and disturbance in society, and thinking just about the families of their leaders once in power.
