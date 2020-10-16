Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP inches closer to JD(U), keeps LJP at arm's length

With LJP's abrasive comments on JD(U) raising suspicion within Bihar NDA and apprehension of damage due to vote division, BJP has decided to showcase its unity with Nitish Kumar, who might be attending the odd dozen rallies that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart from October 23 in the state.

Indications are that despite Chirag Paswan's "Modi se Bair Nahin, Nitish Teri Khair Nahin" (No enmity with Modi but will not spare Nitish) stance, the Bharatiya Janata Party is gradually distancing from the allies and political realities may force the party to dump LJP finally to salvage the BJP-JD(U) alliance performance.

With LJP trying hard to give the message that it wants a BJP Chief Minister in Bihar and is solidly behind PM Modi, the BJP on Friday tersely told Chirag Paswan not to create confusion by repeatedly talking about his relations with its senior leaders and sought to counter the impression that LJP is "B team of BJP".

"We have no relations (with LJP), and we do not like this politics of spreading confusion," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said in the backdrop of repeatedly laudatory remarks of Paswan about Modi and other BJP leaders and his assertion that the next government in the state will be a BJP-LJP government.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav went to the extent of accusing the LJP leader of resorting to "politics of lies" and reminding him that till February this year Paswan was praising the Bihar government.

"Chirag should not live in illusion, nor nurse or spread any illusion," Yadav tweeted as the LJP leader's sustained attack on Nitish Kumar has raised doubts in JD(U) circles of a larger BJP game plan.

चिराग पासवान द्वारा #NDA व नीतीश जी पर दिए बयान अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं। इसी गठबंधन में रहकर वे लोकेसभा चुनाव लड़े और सांसद बने। फरवरी में दिल्ली में वे बिहार सरकार की तारीफों के पुल बांध रहे थे! अचानक 6 महीने में क्या हो गया? अब निजी स्वार्थ में झूठ की राजनीति कर रहे हैं! — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 16, 2020

Insisting that its alliance with 's alliance in Bihar is with JD(U), Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party, BJP on Friday unveiled plans for Modi's 12 rallies and expressed confidence that the alliance will win a three-fourth majority in the state.

In the three-phased state polls beginning October 28, Modi will hit the campaign trail from October 23.

During most of these rallies, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will share dais with Modi. This is expected to dispel the notion of a rift in the alliance, an idea which is being pushed through LJP's aggressive attacks on Nitish Kumar.

"The LJP is nothing more than "vote katwa" (vote spoiler) and it will not be able to make much impact," said BJP's Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP has planned Modi's rallies in all key districts, where candidates from adjoining districts will attend and seek people's vote in Modi's presence. Fearing anti-incumbency; BJP falls back on brand Modi again and is pushing development narrative as a counter to the formidable caste-community--Muslim Yadav plus Left voters among the downtrodden.

Seeking to reach out to a larger audience, BJP will also put up screens in assembly constituencies, where Modi's speeches will be broadcast live. An indication of the campaign increasingly being centred around the persona of Modi was also in the speech of BJP President J P Nadda in Banka where he listed

He listed out development measures launched by the Modi government for Bihar. Nadda did raise the contentious issues of Ram temple, abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and scrapping of the practice of instant triple talaq but they were muted with the focus largely on Modi's development works, law order under Nitish and alleged "jungle raj" during RJD regime. He also recalled that Modi had announced a Rs 1.25 lakh crore package for the state in 2015 and a Rs 40,000 crore for infrastructure development.