Bihar Assembly Elections: With virtually no Muslim leaders in JD(U), Nitish Kumar seems to be losing the Muslim vote

Over time as BJP-JD(U) ties grew stronger after the 2010 Bihar Assembly Election, Muslim leaders in Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) have strayed away and there are virtually no leaders from the community in the party apart from MLC, former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Rasool Baliyawi.

In 2017, when Nitish Kumar's party pulled out of the mega coalition or Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and Congress, siding with the BJP, the Muslim community likened it to a stab in the back. What resulted was more alienation of Muslim leadership.

Former JD(U) leader Anwar told The Indian Express that he left the party due to the BJP’s rising influence. “There is now complete distrust with Nitish. His return to NDA has hurt Muslims. The BJP’s aggressive politics has further distanced Muslims from the JD(U),” he said

In 2019, NDA was able to score 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state whilst Congress could win only one constituency, Kishanganj, which has over 70% Muslims.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Election, JD(U) was able to retain Muslim support but that can be credited to alliance partners RJD and Congress, says the report.

Out of the 115 seats that the JD(U) is contesting under the NDA umbrella, 10 fall in Muslim-majority areas and the party has been trying to appeal to Muslims by pointing out the moves made by Nitish Kumar’s government over the last 15 years for the community, from the fencing of cemeteries, education initiatives in the state such as a coaching centre at Haj Bhavan and other districts, starting a bridge course for school dropouts, and skill development courses.

With JD(U) being unappealing to the Muslim community, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is expected to make some headway in the Seemanchal belt of Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Katihar regions, hurting Nitish’s support in these areas. However, the RJD-Congress alliance still stakes claim to the majority of the Muslim vote in the state.

It remains to be seen if the RJD-Congress alliance can really use this situation to its advantage and garner more numbers.