Bihar polls: How to cast your vote without a voter ID?

Bihar Assembly polls: How to cast your vote without a voter ID?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 14:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI.

The residents of Bihar are gearing up to exercise their franchise on February 8 and picking their next government from a triangular contest between the incumbent AAP, the Congress and the BJP.

With less than a week to go, getting an Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or a voter ID, if you don’t have one or have misplaced it, won’t be possible as the online/offline or semi-online process of verification is a little time-consuming and could take weeks.

Follow DH's coverage on the Bihar Assembly Elections here

The EPIC acts as an identity proof that has the voters’ personal details and has to be produced at the polling booth before casting a vote.

In case your name is on the electoral roll but you don’t have a voter id, there is a set of 11 alternative photo identity documents that can be furnished to cast your vote. The documents are as follows:

  1. Passport
  2. Driving License
  3. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies
  4. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
  5. PAN Card
  6. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
  7. MNREGA Job Card
  8. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
  9. Pension document with photograph
  10. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and
  11. Aadhaar Card

Overseas electors have to produce their original passport only for identification.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
Election FAQs

What's Brewing

5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

5 questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

Virtual Academy awards held to honour young filmmakers

Virtual Academy awards held to honour young filmmakers

DH Toon | Bihar polls: Congress promises 10L govt jobs

DH Toon | Bihar polls: Congress promises 10L govt jobs

IPL 2020 | RR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?

NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

 