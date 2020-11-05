Bihar Election 2020 Highlights: Won't let Nitish escape corruption investigation, says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. With two phases down, the political parties in Bihar are in full swing to woo the last set of voters in the final leg of the assembly elections on November 7. Campaigning for the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections in which 2.35 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of more than 1,200 candidates, including the Speaker and some members of the state cabinet, ended on Thursday evening. In an open letter to the people of Bihar ahead of the final phase of voting on Saturday, Modi said people have full faith that only an NDA government can work for the state's development. "I am confident about the development of Bihar. I need the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar to ensure that there is no paucity in Bihar's development and the welfare schemes continue there uninterrupted," he said. Stay tuned for more updates.