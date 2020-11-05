Bihar Election 2020 Live: Nitish hails pro-women schemes under his regime

With two phases down, the political parties in Bihar are in full swing to woo the last set of voters in the final leg of the assembly elections on November 7. The NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have been firing salvos at each other, both sides claiming to bring into effect what the people of Bihar want and need. Issues ranging from "sushashan", "Modi Voting Machine", Jammu and Kashmir to even journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest have been raked up to drive the point home. As the political battle heats up, Bihar inches closer to choosing its new government with the verdict to be announced on November 10. Stay tuned for more updates.
Don't look here and there, the choice is direct, vote for Bima Bharti. She has never forgotten this district and has worked tirelessly towards development: Nitish
We will build more centres for animal welfare, care: Nitish
Will build bypasses, flyovers in every part of the state: Nitish
Our government brought electricity to all of Bihar. Have spent over Rs 5,000 crore on bringing electricity to every village, house
Tap water, toilets, electricity ad pukka roads in every part of Bihar provided. Once elected, we got down to work: Nitish Kumar
Have worked extensively to create self-help groups, education groups: Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar addresses rally in Rupauli
It is certain that Mahagathbandhan (of the Congress & the RJD) will form govt in the state. It's time for development in Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav
The price of onion has hit century and potato half a century. The same BJP used to wear a garland of onions and sing a song on 'inflation witch'. Now that the price of onion has gone up to Rs 100a kilo, inflation witch isn't visible anymore: Tejashwi
Instead of asking people to come to him & talk about their problems, he (CM) instigated them & said 'pheko pheko aur pheko.' I don't appreciate the way he reacted: LJP President Chirag Paswan on onions pelted during CM Nitish Kumar's election rally
People of Bihar prefer politics of 'good governance'; Youth, women see hope in NDA: PM Narendra Modi
Talking about the NDA campaign rallies for the Bihar assembly polls, he said there was a commonality which was a high level of participation by the youth and the women.If the NDA is continuously winning, it is because of their support, he said.
Bihar elections 2020: JD(U) accuses Chirag Paswan of being hand in glove with Tejashwi Yadav
“On the one hand, you are hand in glove with Tejashwi Yadav, whose father is in jail on corruption charges, and on the other hand, you pretend to be 'Hanuman' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said JD (U) national spokesperson Ajay Alok.
'Modi Voting Machine' or 'Modi ji's media', not scared of them: Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally
Addressing an election rally here, he said, "Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them."
