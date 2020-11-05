Bihar Election 2020 Live: Political battle in Bihar heats up ahead of phase three

With two phases down, the political parties in Bihar are in full swing to woo the last set of voters in the final leg of the assembly elections on November 7. The NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have been firing salvos at each other, both sides claiming to bring into effect what the people of Bihar want and need. Issues ranging from "sushashan", "Modi Voting Machine", Jammu and Kashmir to even journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest have been raked up to drive the point home. As the political battle heats up, Bihar inches closer to choosing its new government with the verdict to be announced on November 10. Stay tuned for more updates.
People of Bihar prefer politics of 'good governance'; Youth, women see hope in NDA: PM Narendra Modi
Talking about the NDA campaign rallies for the Bihar assembly polls, he said there was a commonality which was a high level of participation by the youth and the women.If the NDA is continuously winning, it is because of their support, he said.
Bihar elections 2020: JD(U) accuses Chirag Paswan of being hand in glove with Tejashwi Yadav
“On the one hand, you are hand in glove with Tejashwi Yadav, whose father is in jail on corruption charges, and on the other hand, you pretend to be 'Hanuman' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said JD (U) national spokesperson Ajay Alok.
'Modi Voting Machine' or 'Modi ji's media', not scared of them: Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally
Addressing an election rally here, he said, "Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them."
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar over job, migrant crisis; praises Sharad Yadav
"When youths today ask Kumar during his public meetings about the jobs he had promised, he threatens them, chases them away and gets them thrashed," Gandhi alleged.
