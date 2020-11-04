Bihar Election 2020 live updates: On Nov 10, Tejashwi's critics will be 'khamoshed,' says Shatrughan Sinha

Critics of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be "khamoshed" (silenced) when results for Bihar assembly polls are declared on November 10 as the 'Mahagathbandhan' is headed for a "landslide" win, senior Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha said. The second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully Tuesday with a voter turnout of over 54.64 per cent, marginally lower than the 2015 figure. Stay tuned for live updates.