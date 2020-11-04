Bihar Election 2020 live updates: On Nov 10, Tejashwi's critics will be 'khamoshed,' says Shatrughan Sinha

Critics of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be "khamoshed" (silenced) when results for Bihar assembly polls are declared on November 10 as the 'Mahagathbandhan' is headed for a "landslide" win, senior Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha said. The second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully Tuesday with a voter turnout of over 54.64 per cent, marginally lower than the 2015 figure. Stay tuned for live updates.
Some people don't want you to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', says PM Modi
In a piercing attack on the Opposition during the Bihar poll campaign, PM Narendra Modi alleged that they have reservations about chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram', reports Mid Day He was targeting Congress party at a rally in Sahasra on Tuesday.
With 54.64% turnout, crucial phase of Bihar polls over
Peaceful polling was recorded at Raghopur in Vaishali too, from where the Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is in the fray from the seat once represented by his mother Rabri Devi when she was Chief Minister of Bihar.
The voting percentage in the respective seats in the 2015 polls was 56.17, according to Election Commission figures.
Under Covid-19 shadow, phase-2 of Bihar polls passes off peacefully, turnout 54.64%
The second phase of polling on 94 seats in the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully Tuesday with a voter turnout of over 54.64 per cent, marginally lower than the 2015 figure, as Covid-19 failed to dampen the democratic spirit of citizens. The second round of the voting was held in the 17 districts amid tight security and strict coronavirus guidelines in place. The voting percentage at 10:30 pm was 54.64, according to the Election Commission.
