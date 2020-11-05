Bihar Election 2020 Live: Won't let Nitish escape corruption investigation, says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. With two phases down, the political parties in Bihar are in full swing to woo the last set of voters in the final leg of the assembly elections on November 7. The NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have been firing salvos at each other, both sides claiming to bring into effect what the people of Bihar want and need. Issues ranging from "sushashan", "Modi Voting Machine", Jammu and Kashmir to even journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest have been raked up to drive the point home. As the political battle heats up, Bihar inches closer to choosing its new government with the verdict to be announced on November 10. Stay tuned for more updates.
Nitish creates flutter with "last election" remark at poll rally
Bihar Chief Mininster Nitish Kumar created a flutter on Thursday when he declared the assembly polls under way in the state were his "last".
"Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of assembly election). Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election," he told an election rally here in Purnea district in the dying moments of electioneering.
Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance's chief ministerial contender, has often claimed Kumar was "tired".
(PTI)
AIMIM colluding with BJP, will have little impact on polls: Cong's Bihar chief
Dubbing the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team", Congress' Bihar unit chief Madan Mohan Jha on Thursday accused the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party of colluding with the BJP, but said it will not have any significant impact on the assembly polls as people will not "waste" their votes.
The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief also said the Tejashwi Yadav-led 'Mahagathbandhan' will get a clear majority in the polls and the Congress will "definitely" do better in terms of winning percentage on the seats contested as compared with the 2015 polls.
In an interview with PTI, Jha said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) will not be able to cut into the 'Mahagathbandhan' vote share as its voters will vote intelligently and not let even one vote go waste.
(PTI)
Rahul promises 'Naya Bihar' ahead of final-phase polling
Ahead of the last phase of assembly elections in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised on Thursday that a grand-alliance government will create "Naya Bihar" by bringing in industry, ensuring employment, waiving farm loans, reducing electricity tariff by half, and providing free education and justice to girls.
In an appeal to Bihar voters, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Get ready, now the grand-alliance government will provide employment to you, waive loans of farmers, reduce power bill by half, provide free education and justice to girls, will clear obstacles in the progress of all classes, will set up trade and industry and will create Naya (new) Bihar," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
In another tweet, he attacked the BJP government at the Centre for not providing employment opportunities to people, alleging that the job crisis in the country is further deepening and the Modi government is doing nothing to resolve it.
(PTI)
What are the causes for which Tejashwi Yadav protested or went to jail for? Jitan Ram Manjhi
What are the causes for which Tejashwi Yadav protested or went to jail for? His only qualification is that he's son of a CM. Nitish Kumar has been working for people for the past 15 yrs, & we hope he'll continue doing that in future, said Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi.
(ANI)
Bihar polls 2020: This is my last election, announces Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 5 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. He said it during a public rally in Purnea. 69-year-old, Kumar if wins this election, will be his fourth tenure in the state and will complete his 20 years of governance. Kumar chose the last day of campaigning for announcement.
Congress questions EVMs only when it’s losing: Chirag on Rahul Gandhi’s remark
“I will not comment on his statement, but whenever Congress or Grand Alliance people question the EVM, it means that they have accepted their defeat because they do not raise these questions where their government is formed,” said Chirag over Rahul Gandhi on not afraid of Modi voting machine.
Fight of development vs destruction, says J P Nadda on last day of Bihar campaign
Nadda said Modi has "given such a mantra of development" that even the Mahagathbandhan is "forced" to talk about development.
Campaign ends for final phase of Bihar assembly polls
Altogether 12 rallies were addressed by the Prime Minister, on whom the NDA banks for performing well in the 243 assembly constituencies across the state.
Won't let Nitish escape corruption investigation: Chirag Paswan
If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail, said LJP chief Chirag Paswan.
Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls: Congress
Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls. Nitish ji & Modi ji have caused more harm to Bihar than anyone else in past. Nitish babu should retire, he can share his good experiences with Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate, said Congress' Randeep Surjewala.
This time the Modi 'ginn' will come out of the EVM in Bihar: Giriraj Singh
I can say it as a challenge that this time the Modi 'ginn' will come out of the EVM in Bihar. Rahul's comment about the 'MVM' is an acknowledgment of defeat. This 'ginn' is the blessings of the poor people: Giriraj Singh, Union Minister & BJP leader
Will create a new Bihar: Rahul Gandhi
"Get ready, now the Grand Alliance will bring employment, farmer's loans will be waived, electricity bill halfed, your daughters will have free education and barriers for all industry-business will be cleared. Will create a new Bihar," tweets Rahul Gandhi.
Full faith that power of 'double engine' will take Bihar to new heights of development in this decade: PM
People have faith that only NDA government can develop Bihar, said PM Narendra Modi in his letter.
Matter of pride that focus in Bihar polls on development; NDA presented its report card, shared its vision for future, he said.
Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity, only NDA can provide that in Bihar, the PM added.
NDA has done work in all sectors in Bihar -- electricity, water, roads, health, education and for law and order, said Modi.
I have full faith that power of 'double engine' will take Bihar to new heights of development in this decade, the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes a letter addressing people of Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes a letter addressing people of Bihar. In his letter, PM says, "I am convinced about the development of Bihar. I need Nitish Kumar government to ensure that there are no obstructions for development policies in Bihar."
This will be my last election, Nitish Kumar at rally
‘Mehangai Daayan’ turns ‘Bhaujai’ for BJP: Tejashwi’s attack on skyrocketing onion prices
Don't look here and there, the choice is direct, vote for Bima Bharti. She has never forgotten this district and has worked tirelessly towards development: Nitish
We will build more centres for animal welfare, care: Nitish
Will build bypasses, flyovers in every part of the state: Nitish
Our government brought electricity to all of Bihar. Have spent over Rs 5,000 crore on bringing electricity to every village, house
Tap water, toilets, electricity ad pukka roads in every part of Bihar provided. Once elected, we got down to work: Nitish Kumar
Have worked extensively to create self-help groups, education groups: Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar addresses rally in Rupauli
It is certain that Mahagathbandhan (of the Congress & the RJD) will form govt in the state. It's time for development in Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav
The price of onion has hit century and potato half a century. The same BJP used to wear a garland of onions and sing a song on 'inflation witch'. Now that the price of onion has gone up to Rs 100a kilo, inflation witch isn't visible anymore: Tejashwi
Instead of asking people to come to him & talk about their problems, he (CM) instigated them & said 'pheko pheko aur pheko.' I don't appreciate the way he reacted: LJP President Chirag Paswan on onions pelted during CM Nitish Kumar's election rally
People of Bihar prefer politics of 'good governance'; Youth, women see hope in NDA: PM Narendra Modi
Talking about the NDA campaign rallies for the Bihar assembly polls, he said there was a commonality which was a high level of participation by the youth and the women.If the NDA is continuously winning, it is because of their support, he said.
Bihar elections 2020: JD(U) accuses Chirag Paswan of being hand in glove with Tejashwi Yadav
“On the one hand, you are hand in glove with Tejashwi Yadav, whose father is in jail on corruption charges, and on the other hand, you pretend to be 'Hanuman' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said JD (U) national spokesperson Ajay Alok.
'Modi Voting Machine' or 'Modi ji's media', not scared of them: Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally
Addressing an election rally here, he said, "Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them."
