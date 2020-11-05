Bihar Election 2020 Live: Won't let Nitish escape corruption investigation, says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. With two phases down, the political parties in Bihar are in full swing to woo the last set of voters in the final leg of the assembly elections on November 7. The NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have been firing salvos at each other, both sides claiming to bring into effect what the people of Bihar want and need. Issues ranging from "sushashan", "Modi Voting Machine", Jammu and Kashmir to even journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest have been raked up to drive the point home. As the political battle heats up, Bihar inches closer to choosing its new government with the verdict to be announced on November 10. Stay tuned for more updates.