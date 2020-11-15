Bihar Election 2020: Nitish Kumar may have two Deputy CMs this time

Nitish Kumar-led NDA regime may have two deputy chief ministers in place of the present incumbent in the outgoing government, Sushil Kumar Modi.

Though a formal announcement has not been made in this regard, sources in the BJP confirmed it to DH on Sunday evening that two senior BJP legislators Tarkeshwar Prasad (from Katihar) and Renu Devi (from Bettiah), could be the two new deputy chief ministers.

Read | Wasn't keen on becoming Bihar CM: Nitish Kumar after being elected

Both belong to extremely backward class (EBCs) and are four-term MLAs.

“Renu Devi’s elevation as deputy CM was expected as women, apart from EBCs, played a major role in helping the NDA romp home in this election,” the senior BJP functionary, who did not wish to be identified, told DH.

Earlier in the day, Tarkeshwar was elected leader of BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP), while Renu Devi was elected deputy leader at the NDA meeting.

Also Read | As its fate hangs in balance, LJP claims it proved its worth in Bihar

Union minister Rajnath Singh, who was here as the Central observer, was present at the NDA meet to ensure smooth ‘transition of power’ from 68-year-old Sushil Modi to the new crop of leaders being prepared by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Sources in the BJP said that the Central leadership was not keen on having Modi as Deputy CM. Besides, the seven-term BJP MLA from Gaya, Prem Kumar, too has staked his claim on the Dy CM post.

Apart from this, there are two more names doing the rounds: Union Minister Nityanand Rai and former BJP MLC Kameshwar Chaupal, whose claim to fame is that he was the first Kar Sewak who laid the first brick during groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple at Ayodhya in 1989.

Nitish's Oath as Bihar CM so far:

1. March 2000 (Remained CM for only seven days).

2. Nov 2005

3. Nov 2010

4. Feb 2015 (after sacking Manjhi as CM)

5. Nov 2015 (as Grand Alliance CM)

6. July 2017 (as NDA CM)

7. Nov 16, 2020.