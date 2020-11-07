Bihar election: Exit polls give Tejashwi-led Grand Alliance an edge

Exit polls on Saturday gave Tejashwi Yadav-led Opposition alliance an edge in the just concluded Bihar Assembly elections, indicating that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government may be on its way out.

Almost all exit polls gave the opposition Grand Alliance, led by the RJD, more numbers than the incumbent NDA, while showing that BJP is likely to emerge as a major force pushing its ally JD(U) behind.

If the exit polls turn true, it would end the uninterrupted 15-year-rule by Nitish, which also saw a government he formed with RJD and Congress for a brief period before walking out of the alliance to join hands with the saffron party again.

The election also saw Tejashwi emerging as a crowd-puller as he criss-crossed the state attending over a dozen campaign meetings daily.

In Bihar, a party or coalition would have to cross 122 to form a government. Bihar Assembly has 243 seats.

According to the C-Voter survey, the NDA was poised to get 116 (104-128) seats, while the Grand Alliance may bag 120 (108-131). LJP, which came out of the NDA in Bihar opposing the JD(U), may bag 1-3 seats.

Party-wise projections by C-Voter showed that RJD may win 81-89 seats, while its ally Congress may win 21-29 seats and Left parties may bag 6-13 seats. BJP is likely to win 66-74 seats, while JD(U) may shrink to 38-46 seats.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat survey also gave the Grand Alliance edge with 128 seats (118-138), while the NDA may get 104 (91-117). LJP is poised to get 7 seats. Party-wise projections, however, showed that JD(U) will get 71 seats, while BJP may get 53. RJD will be the single largest party, as in other exit polls, with 80 followed by Congress 27.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh poll gave NDA 115 seats, while Grand Alliance had the edge with 120 seats. LJP and others may get four seats each. The India Ahead-ETQ exit poll also gave Grand Alliance 120 seats, while the NDA was pegged at 114.

People's Pulse exit poll gave RJD 85–95, Congress 15-20, Left parties 3-5, LJP 3-5, GDSF and Independents 5-13, BJP 65–75 and JD(U) 25–35.