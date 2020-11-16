Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today for fourth straight term

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday in Patna around 4 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Nitish Kumar is expected to have two Deputy CMs with Sushil Kumar Modi being replaced by two senior BJP legislators Tarkeshwar Prasad (from Katihar) and Renu Devi (from Bettiah), sources in the BJP confirmed.