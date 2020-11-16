Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today

Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today for fourth straight term

A few ministers are also expected to be sworn-in alongside the CM today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Nov 16 2020, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 08:33 ist
JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday in Patna around 4 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Nitish Kumar is expected to have two Deputy CMs with Sushil Kumar Modi being replaced by two senior BJP legislators Tarkeshwar Prasad (from Katihar) and Renu Devi (from Bettiah), sources in the BJP confirmed.

