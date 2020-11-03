Bihar Election: Onions pelted at CM Nitish Kumar during campaign

Some unruly elements threw onions at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when he was canvassing for his party nominees in Madhubani district on Tuesday. This was arguably the first-of-its-kind incident, where onions were hurled at Nitish while he was addressing the gathering, soliciting support for the NDA candidates.

“Aur phenko. Jitna mann ho, utna phenko. (Throw more....as much as you like),” Nitish told the angry youths, and at the same time asked his security men, who, by then, had encircled him as security cover, to move aside and let him have a direct contact with the unruly mob.

“The one who has promised you guys 10 lakh jobs does not know the A, B, C of governance. My appeal to all the youths is: Don’t get misled by lofty promises. And don’t indulge in anti-social activities like onion-pelting. "Nahi toh koi nahi bacha payega tum logon ko (Otherwise, no one can save you),” warned Nitish in his uncharacteristic tone, without naming his opponent Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish was earlier booed at Chapra too, Lalu Prasad’s bastion. There too, he asked the angry youths to leave the public meeting if they were not interested in listening to his speech. Like today, he had asked the security personnel not to apprehend such unruly elements.

Modi backs Nitish

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too campaigned for the NDA candidates for the third phase of polling which is slated for November 7. Modi again reiterated his support for Nitish and asked the voters to come out in large numbers on the day of polling and ensure Nitish gets another chance to govern Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi campaign

On the other hand, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi canvassed for his party nominees in Katihar and Kishanganj on Tuesday and dwelt at length how Bihar has been facing the problems of flood, unemployment and migration for years.

Rahul also spoke of farm produce and compared the situation with farmers of Chhattisgarh. “If the farmers of Chhattisgarh can get Rs 2200 per quintal for paddy, why the farmers of Bihar are given Rs 700? What’s your mistake? Your mistake is that you chose Nitish and Modi. Time to rectify the error,” averred Rahul.