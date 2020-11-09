Bihar Election Result 2020 live updates: Will Tejashwi Yadav defeat Nitish Kumar?

Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braces for Tuesday's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helped the state for a decade and a half. Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Stay tuned for more updates
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in 10 states will mirror the mood of the nation
Results of Bihar Assembly elections and 54 Assembly constituencies across 10 states including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland and Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Telangana, will be considered as a reflection of the nation's political mood.
Celebratory firing, uncivilised behaviour will not be accepted on counting day: RJD
A day before the counting of votes, Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav turned 31 on Monday.
Congress asks its leaders to man strongrooms for EVM protection
Apprehending that rivals might indulge in "foul play" following encouraging exit polls predictions in favour of the Grand Alliance, Congress has asked its senior leaders to be in their place in all the 38 districts and keep a close watch over the EVMs kept in the strongrooms for counting on Tuesday.
Bihar readies for D-day amid predictions of change
