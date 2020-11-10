Bihar polls: Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur seat

Bihar election: Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur seat

This will be his second term in the state legislative assembly after making electoral debut in 2015

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Nov 10 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 21:06 ist
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav won Hasanpur seat by 21,139 votes, Election Commission sources said Tuesday. Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, defeated his nearest JD(U) rival Raj Kumar Rai.

Follow Bihar Election Constituency-wise Result 2020 live updates here

Yadav had left his previous Mahua seat in Vaishali and entered the fray from the new seat in Samastipur district. This will be his second term in the state legislative assembly after making electoral debut in 2015.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
RJD
Tej Pratap Yadav
lalu prasad
JD(U)

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 