Bihar elections 2020: JD (U) accuses Chirag Paswan of being hand in glove with Tejashwi Yadav

Aware of the ground reports that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has severely damaged the prospects of the JD (U) candidates in the first two phases of elections, the JD (U) on Wednesday came down heavily on the LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

“On the one hand, you are hand in glove with Tejashwi Yadav, whose father is in jail on corruption charges, and on the other hand, you pretend to be 'Hanuman' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said JD (U) national spokesperson Ajay Alok.

The JD (U) reaction came shortly after Chirag made fun of Nitish and said that the Bihar Chief Minister, who knows that his days are numbered, is seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other welfare schemes of the Centre.



“The man who ruled Bihar for 15 years has nothing to boast of his achievements... only relying on Centre’s welfare measures....,” said a Hindi tweet of Chirag, who has fielded 137 LJP candidates for Bihar polls.

Most of these candidates are in the fray against the JD (U) nominees and, as suggested by ground reports, have inflicted substantial damage to the prospects of Nitish's nominees, although the LJP candidates themselves are unlikely to romp home.

The JD (U) retorted on Wednesday when Ajay Alok tweeted that only a blind person can’t see the kind of development work done by Nitish Kumar.

“Not only India, but the international organisations have also showered encomiums on Nitish for putting Bihar on the fast track of development. But a blind person can’t see it. Those who are a stooge of Tejashwi, and pretending to be Hanuman of Modi Ji, won’t be able to show their face after November 10,” tweeted Alok, dropping ample hints that Chirag was playing a double game, which, in turn, could lead to the “end of the road for the LJP heir apparent.”