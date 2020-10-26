Bihar Elections 2020: Star campaigners of the Mahagathbandhan

Banded against the Janata Dal (United) and BJP, the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led-Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan’s candidate list is a star-studded affair with heirs, former cricketers and actors.

The Grand Alliance released a list of all its candidates on October 15 in a joint press-conference. It has decided to contest for all 243 seats in the Bihar 2020 assembly elections.

Mahagathbandhan including RJD, Congress and left parties releases its list of candidates for all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/ljB7MuzZDp — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

Some of the star candidates contesting from the Mahagathbandhan, which comprises the RJD, the Congress and Left parties (CPI, CPM, CPI-ML), includes its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. He is contesting from the RJD for the Raghopur constituency seat.

Tejashwi, son of former CMs Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, was previously the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Before debuting as a politician, he was a cricketer and briefly played for the Delhi Daredevils in the early IPL seasons.

Another star candidate that the Congress is fielding is Luv Sinha, son of actor-turned-politician Shatrugan Sinha.

Shatrugan Sinha, an erstwhile member of BJP and now with Congress, himself was a member of Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Shipping in the Vajpayee-led government.

Contesting from his father’s previous constituency, Bankipur, this is Luv Sinha’s debut into the political fray. The 37-year-old previously acted in two movies, Sadiyaan and Paltan.

Fielding another well-known face, the Congress has given Bihariganj ticket to Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav.

As a social worker, Subhashini plans to follow in her father’s footsteps who has been elected seven times to Lok Sabha and thrice to Rajya Sabha. He is part of the Loktantrik Janata Dal and has also been a member of Janata Dal (United).

In the coalition, RJD will contest 144 seats, the Congress will contest 70 seats while the Left parties will jointly contest 29 seats. From these, CPI-ML has been allotted 19 seats, CPI 6 seats and CPI(M) 4 seats.